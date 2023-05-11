 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tim Legler on the Warriors’ Chances and Trusting the Celtics or Sixers

Plus, actor James Marsden joins to discuss ‘Jury Duty’ and the importance of finding a star like Ronald Gladden

By Ryen Russillo
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by ESPN’s Tim Legler to discuss Golden State’s frenetic pace (0:00), what Phoenix needs to do to stay in the series (0:00), how James Harden is dictating the Celtics offense (0:00), and why the Heat are such a tough out (0:00). Then Ryen talks with Jury Duty star James Marsden about the excitement and challenges of improv (0:00) and the importance of finding a star like Ronald (0:00). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (0:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Tim Legler and James Marsden
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

‘Barry’ Is Auteurist Television, the ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Trailer, and ‘Silo’

Chris and Andy discuss some recent movie and TV trailers and break down the current season of ‘Barry’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘Beyond the Arc With Kevin O’Connor’: Warriors and Knicks Force Game 6, and an NBA Draft Preview

Tate Frazier joins Kevin O’Connor to react to the Warriors and Knicks forcing Game 6 in their respective series against the Lakers and Heat

By Kevin O'Connor, Tate Frazier, and 1 more

Don Callis Turned on Kenny Omega, Ultimate Warrior Vs. Goldberg, and More!

David and Kaz also discuss the speculated AEW TV deal

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Can the Warriors Force a Game 7 Against the Lakers? Plus, the Impressive Play of the 76ers and the Ups and Downs of the Suns.

Logan and Raja talk about what the Lakers need to do to close out the series and preview Celtics-76ers and Suns-Nuggets

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Life Beyond Likes and the Importance of Real-World Friendships With Isa Watson

Bakari Sellers is joined by the founder and CEO of Squad, Isa Watson, to discuss the burgeoning social media platform and more

By Bakari Sellers

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Thursday’s Slate

Can the Nuggets and 76ers take care of business and close out their second-round series? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer