Tim Legler on the Warriors’ Chances and Trusting the Celtics or Sixers

Russillo is joined by ESPN’s Tim Legler to discuss Golden State’s frenetic pace (0:00), what Phoenix needs to do to stay in the series (0:00), how James Harden is dictating the Celtics offense (0:00), and why the Heat are such a tough out (0:00). Then Ryen talks with Jury Duty star James Marsden about the excitement and challenges of improv (0:00) and the importance of finding a star like Ronald (0:00). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (0:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Tim Legler and James Marsden
Producers: Mike Wargon and Steve Ceruti
