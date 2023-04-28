Richardson and Levis Drama, Plus Favorite and Least Favorite NFL Draft Picks With Kevin Clark

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch from Celtics-Hawks Game 6 (0:37) before he is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to discuss the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, including Anthony Richardson being drafted fourth to the Colts, some puzzling Lions selections, the Texans trading up for Will Anderson, Will Levis falling, favorite picks, and more (21:24). Then Ryen and Kevin go abroad for an F1 check-in after three races (1:04:30). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:28).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
