 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Richardson and Levis Drama, Plus Favorite and Least Favorite NFL Draft Picks With Kevin Clark

Russillo also shares his Tales From the Couch from Celtics-Hawks Game 6

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin Clark
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch from Celtics-Hawks Game 6 (0:37) before he is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to discuss the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, including Anthony Richardson being drafted fourth to the Colts, some puzzling Lions selections, the Texans trading up for Will Anderson, Will Levis falling, favorite picks, and more (21:24). Then Ryen and Kevin go abroad for an F1 check-in after three races (1:04:30). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:15:28).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Career Advice for Roman Reigns, the NBA Version of CM Punk, and the Global Superstar Debate

Rosenberg and SGG also discuss the new WWE Heavyweight Championship and more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Friday’s Games

The Grizzlies are facing elimination on the road, but they’ve been in this spot before. Check out the ‘Ringer Gambling Show’ betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Friday Night Game 6 Best Bets. Plus, Second-Round Series Previews.

The East Coast Bias boys review what led to the Bucks’ collapse against the Heat and preview Grizzlies-Lakers and Kings-Warriors

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more
Play

No More Travis Scott Air Jordan 1s, Plus James Harden’s Wild Fit

Plus, Wos shares his thoughts on the Fear of God Athletics x Adidas shoes

By Wosny Lambre

Brian Stelter on Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, and a Crazy Week in Cable News

Bryan is joined by Brian Stelter to talk about Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News and the Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems settlement

By Bryan Curtis

Sofia Richie’s Wedding, James Corden’s Final Show, and Ryan Gosling’s Ken Look

Plus, thoughts on the new olive oil Starbucks drink

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more