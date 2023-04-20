 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah on the Latest NFL Draft Rumblings, Plus Reaction to the Anonymous NBA Player Poll

‌Russillo also shares his Tales From the Couch, covering Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 2, the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win vs. the Lakers, the Bucks righting the ship vs. the Heat, and the Suns evening up their series with the Clippers

By Ryen Russillo
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


‌Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, covering Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 2, the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win vs. the Lakers, the Bucks righting the ship vs. the Heat, and the Suns evening up their series with the Clippers (0:54), before Ryen and Ceruti react to The Athletic’s anonymous NBA player poll (26:15). Next Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network to discuss top NFL draft prospects, which QBs could slide, fake draft scenarios, and more (36:52). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:21).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Nick Pope: The Meteoric Rise of Newcastle United

Nick "THE CAT" Pope chats to us about the meteoric rise of Newcastle, playing for the Three Lions and training with the world’s best GKs

By Ben Foster

The Grizzlies and Bucks Showed How to Survive Without Your Best Player

It’s not easy to overcome the loss of stars like Ja Morant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Memphis and Milwaukee found a way in must-win games. Here are five lessons (Warriors, take note!) from their performances.

By Zach Kram

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Thursday’s Playoff Games

Can Joel Embiid and the 76ers seize a 3-0 lead on the Nets? And are they a good bet to cover? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Injury Worries for Williamson, Big Win for United, and a UWCL Preview

Flo, Jessy, and Becky talk Man United’s victory over Arsenal and England captain Leah Williamson’s concerning injury

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Can Golden State Defend Home Court? Plus, Raheem’s The Hundred Pick.

JJ and Raheem also give their thoughts on 76ers-Nets, Kings-Warriors, and Suns-Clippers

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

More Trouble for Tuchel as Man City Vs. Real Madrid and Milan Derby Semifinals Await

Musa and Ryan take a close look at the Champions League quarterfinal second legs

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga