Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah on the Latest NFL Draft Rumblings, Plus Reaction to the Anonymous NBA Player Poll

Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, covering Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 2, the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win vs. the Lakers, the Bucks righting the ship vs. the Heat, and the Suns evening up their series with the Clippers (0:54), before Ryen and Ceruti react to The Athletic’s anonymous NBA player poll (26:15). Next Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network to discuss top NFL draft prospects, which QBs could slide, fake draft scenarios, and more (36:52). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:21).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
