 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kings Have Warriors on the Ropes, Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Jalen Hurts’s Contract and Career Stories, Plus ‘The Wager’ Author David Grann

Ryen also talks Draymond Green’s ejection and 76ers-Nets, and Kelce joins to discuss the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss and Hurts’s new contract

By Ryen Russillo
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


Ryen opens with reactions to the Warriors going down 0-2 to the Kings and Draymond’s ejection, plus why he’s not loving how the Sixers look, even up 2-0 on the Nets (0:58). Then, he chats with Eagles center Jason Kelce about Jalen Hurts’s new contract, the Super Bowl loss, what went wrong with Carson Wentz, and more stories from his career (18:18). Next, author David Grann talks about his latest book, The Wager, which tells the story of a wild 18th-century shipwreck (56:09). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice (1:32:40).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Jason Kelce and David Grann
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Updated Playoff Series Picks. Plus, Value Future Plays and Tuesday Best Bets.

The guys also talk about whether the Lakers can win the West, share how to bet the Sixers and Bucks, and talk about why Denver is undervalued

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more
Play

An In-Depth Bryce Young Breakdown: How His Size Defines His Play

Solak shares an in-depth film breakdown of how Young’s size defines his play, for both good and bad, and how he might fare in the NFL

By Ben Solak

The Warriors Are in Uncharted Territory and the Pressure Is Rising

Despite poor shooting from the Kings, the Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the entire Steph Curry era. They aren’t done yet, but the pressure is on.

By Zach Kram

Iconic Sporting Venues

Inspired by the recent Masters at Augusta, Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about iconic sporting venues

By Ian Wright

How UCL Qualification Affects Every Top 4 Contender

James and Emil also discuss missing out on the Champions League and who the biggest losers missing out on a fourth-place spot will be

By James Lawrence Allcott

‘Thru The Ringer’: Kings Up 2-0 Over the Warriors, State of NYC Baseball, and Way-Too-Soon World Series Futures

Tate Frazier and Kevin O’Connor react to the Sacramento Kings’ commanding win over the Golden State Warriors

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more