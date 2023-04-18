Kings Have Warriors on the Ropes, Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Jalen Hurts’s Contract and Career Stories, Plus ‘The Wager’ Author David Grann

Ryen opens with reactions to the Warriors going down 0-2 to the Kings and Draymond’s ejection, plus why he’s not loving how the Sixers look, even up 2-0 on the Nets (0:58). Then, he chats with Eagles center Jason Kelce about Jalen Hurts’s new contract, the Super Bowl loss, what went wrong with Carson Wentz, and more stories from his career (18:18). Next, author David Grann talks about his latest book, The Wager, which tells the story of a wild 18th-century shipwreck (56:09). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice (1:32:40).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Jason Kelce and David Grann
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS