Are We Rooting for LeBron? Gobert Suspended, and Was Tanking That Bad? Plus, Comedian Nate Bargatze Returns. ‌

It’s the 500th episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast! Russillo starts by handing out his annual NBA Care/Don’t Care Awards. Recipients include the Mavericks, the Rockets, Rudy Gobert, the Western play-in tournament, Kyrie Irving, and more (1:07). Then, comedian Nate Bargatze returns to the show to discuss marriage, bombing comedians, the great Tennessee migration, Nate’s time in Los Angeles as a young comedian, terrible acting auditions, and more (12:52). Finally, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle recap Season 4, Episode 3 of HBO’s Succession, “Connor’s Wedding” (40:53), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:18).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Nate Bargatze
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
