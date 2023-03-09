 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Let’s Have the MVP Discussion, Plus Greg Olsen on Calling a Super Bowl and the Tom Brady Situation

Olsen also discusses the unique perspective former players bring to the broadcast booth and draft day stories

By Ryen Russillo
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


‌Russillo shares his thoughts on the recently un-fun NBA MVP discussion (0:35), before he is joined by Fox Sports’ Greg Olsen to discuss his journey from NFL player to broadcasting the Super Bowl in a span of three years, his reaction to the news of Tom Brady’s Fox deal, the unique former player perspective in the broadcast booth, draft day stories, and more (15:11). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:43).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Greg Olsen
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

