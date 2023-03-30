The Lamar Jackson Decision With Former NFL GM Scott Pioli. Plus, Concerns About the Lack of Interest in Jackson With the NFLPA’s George Atallah.

Russillo shares his thoughts on Kevin Durant’s return to the Suns, their victory over the Timberwolves, a tightening Western Conference, and more (0:32). Then Ryen talks with Scott Pioli of NFL Network and CBS about teams gathering info on Lamar Jackson, how trading for a franchise-tagged player differs from a traditional trade, how teams evaluate players, stories from his time in NFL front offices, the Patriots’ recent draft struggles, and more (11:13). Next, Ryen is joined by NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs, George Atallah, to discuss the player side of the Lamar Jackson situation, the curious lack of interest from NFL teams, the NFLPA’s relationship with the franchise tag, and more (45:20). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:06:44).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Scott Pioli and George Atallah
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
