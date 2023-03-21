Most Disappointing NBA Story Lines, Timberwolves Guard Mike Conley, and Sara Walsh With an Aaron Rodgers Update



Ryen opens with his most disappointing NBA story lines of the season, including Zion, the Pelicans, and more. Plus, he weighs in on Mario Chalmers saying that no one was scared of LeBron like they were with Jordan (0:31). Next, he chats with Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley about reuniting with Rudy Gobert in Minnesota, playing with Anthony Edwards, and his pick for the MVP (22:41). Then, NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh stops by to talk about an Aaron Rodgers update, why she likes Baker Mayfield in Tampa, and some story time from being friends with Ryen (46:48). Finally, they close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:42).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Mike Conley and Sara Walsh

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

