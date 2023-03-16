 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Todd McShay on Three QBs in Play at No. 1, and Kevin Huerter on the Kings Revival. Plus, a Kissing Guy Follow-Up.

ESPN’s Todd McShay joins the pod to discuss his 2023 NFL mock draft and more

By Ryen Russillo
Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by ESPN’s Todd McShay to discuss his 2023 NFL mock draft, which QBs are possibly no. 1 picks, why Todd thinks DT Jalen Carter is the best player in the draft, WR and TE rankings, and more (0:36). Then, Ryen talks with Kings guard Kevin Huerter about being traded from the Hawks, this Kings group fighting for second place in the West, the recent Kings-Bucks game, head coach Mike Brown, Kevin’s favorite NBA League Pass teams, and more (50:45). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:10).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Todd McShay and Kevin Huerter
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

