Todd McShay on Three QBs in Play at No. 1, and Kevin Huerter on the Kings Revival. Plus, a Kissing Guy Follow-Up.

Russillo is joined by ESPN’s Todd McShay to discuss his 2023 NFL mock draft, which QBs are possibly no. 1 picks, why Todd thinks DT Jalen Carter is the best player in the draft, WR and TE rankings, and more (0:36). Then, Ryen talks with Kings guard Kevin Huerter about being traded from the Hawks, this Kings group fighting for second place in the West, the recent Kings-Bucks game, head coach Mike Brown, Kevin’s favorite NBA League Pass teams, and more (50:45). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:10).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Todd McShay and Kevin Huerter
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
