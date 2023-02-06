 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Market for Kyrie, Steph’s Injury, and the Trade Deadline With Anthony Slater. Plus, Mahomes Stories and Super Bowl Picks With Mitchell Schwartz.

Ryen discusses the Kyrie Irving trade to the Dallas Mavericks and the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo shares his thoughts on the rapid development of Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Mavericks, what the trade market was, and what the future may hold (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater to discuss Steph Curry’s injury and its impact on the Warriors, the prospects for the Warriors’ young players, possible trade deadline moves, the future of Warriors GM Bob Myers, and more (16:07). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Mitchell Schwartz about the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles, some clear advantages and disadvantages, the leadership of Patrick Mahomes, and more (44:09). Finally, Ceruti is back! Ryen, Kyle, and Ceruti answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:09:38).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Anthony Slater and Mitchell Schwartz
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

