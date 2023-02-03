 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All-Star Reserve Deep-Dive, Tom Brady’s Retirement, and the A-List QB Carousel With Mike Sando

Ryen and Mike also talk about the QB situation in San Francisco and Sean Payton’s impact on Russell Wilson and the Broncos

By Ryen Russillo
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


‌Russillo shares his thoughts on NBA All-Star “Snub Week,” taking a deeper look at the selections, and discusses Grizzlies-Cavaliers, Warriors-Nuggets, and Clippers-Bucks (0:35) before addressing Tom Brady’s retirement, why he is the ultimate revenge story, some incredible career stats, and more (15:11). Then Ryen is joined by The Athletic’s Mike Sando to discuss some big-name QBs who could be on the move, including Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Derek Carr, as well as the QB situation in San Francisco and Sean Payton’s impact on Russell Wilson and the Broncos (26:14). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:03:49).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mike Sando
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Anthony Edwards on His All-Star Snub, Playoff Hopes, and Favorite Players to Go Against

The guys also discuss how Ant started as a football player before he found his passion in basketball

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Lanny Poffo Was a Wrestling Genius

Linked forever to his famous brother, Randy Savage, and trailblazing father, Angelo Poffo, Lanny carved out a unique legacy of his own

By Oliver Lee Bateman

The Transfer Deadline, Parenting Stress, and the Greenwood Case

Ian is joined by Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez on Accomplishing Her Dreams

Roxanne discusses what it was like winning the NXT title last year, her relationship with Booker T., and why she is confident she will win the women’s Royal Rumble one day

By Peter Rosenberg

A Grubhub Spending Spree, “Burrito Season,” and Comparing Sprite and Starry

Juliet and Jacoby break down a string of food heists in Canada, wonder about the discovery of a 5000-year-old tavern, discuss Nancy Pelosi’s diet, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

‘Knock at the Cabin’ and Shyamalan Double Features, With M. Night Shyamalan!

Guests Elric Kane and Brian Saur join the show to lay out a few recommendations concerning their favorite M. Night Shyamalan films. Then Sean talks to Shyamalan himself about his new film, as well as his career!

By Sean Fennessey