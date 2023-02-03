All-Star Reserve Deep-Dive, Tom Brady’s Retirement, and the A-List QB Carousel With Mike Sando

Russillo shares his thoughts on NBA All-Star “Snub Week,” taking a deeper look at the selections, and discusses Grizzlies-Cavaliers, Warriors-Nuggets, and Clippers-Bucks (0:35) before addressing Tom Brady’s retirement, why he is the ultimate revenge story, some incredible career stats, and more (15:11). Then Ryen is joined by The Athletic’s Mike Sando to discuss some big-name QBs who could be on the move, including Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Derek Carr, as well as the QB situation in San Francisco and Sean Payton’s impact on Russell Wilson and the Broncos (26:14). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:03:49).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mike Sando
Producer: Kyle Crichton
