Top NBA Duos, Bears’ No. 1 Pick, and QB Movement Updates With Jeff Darlington. Plus, a Salt Lake City Recap.

Ryan also answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns


‌Russillo takes a look at the best NBA duos among the contenders and ranks them (0:42) before he is joined by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington to discuss some potential huge NFL QB moves, including Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson, how the Dolphins will move forward with Tua Tagovailoa, what the Bears will get out of their no. 1 overall draft pick, and more (14:32). Then Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle catch up for the first time after their live show in Salt Lake City, Utah (46:54), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:14:20).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jeff Darlington
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

