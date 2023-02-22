 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bryan Curtis on Sports Media, the Magic of Radio Row, and Podcasts vs. Radio. Plus, Life Advice.

Bryan joins the pod to discuss lessons learned from Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, Tom Brady’s eventual broadcasting gig, vanishing middle-class media jobs, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo is joined by The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to talk sports media! They discuss lessons learned from Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, what it means to have a “no. 1 announcer team,” Bryan’s love for “radio row,” Tom Brady’s eventual broadcasting gig, the vanishing middle-class media jobs, sports podcasts vs. sports radio, and more (52:53). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (0:24).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Bryan Curtis
Producer: Kyle Crichton

