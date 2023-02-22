Bryan Curtis on Sports Media, the Magic of Radio Row, and Podcasts vs. Radio. Plus, Life Advice.

Russillo is joined by The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis to talk sports media! They discuss lessons learned from Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, what it means to have a “no. 1 announcer team,” Bryan’s love for “radio row,” Tom Brady’s eventual broadcasting gig, the vanishing middle-class media jobs, sports podcasts vs. sports radio, and more (52:53). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (0:24).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Bryan Curtis
Producer: Kyle Crichton
