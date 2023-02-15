NFL Offseason Story Line Draft With Albert Breer. Plus, Suns Chemistry and Other NBA Tales From the Couch.

Russillo shares his NBA Tales From the Couch, including the Suns’ win over the Kings, anticipating Kevin Durant’s return, Celtics-Bucks, Magic-Raptors, and Warriors-Clippers (0:31). Then Ryen is joined by SI’s Albert Breer to run through the top 10 NFL offseason story lines, including Lamar Jackson’s next contract, Aaron Rodgers’s next team, which elite WRs will be traded, the Bears’ no. 1 overall draft pick, Sean Payton in Denver, and more (20:57). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:04:54).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Albert Breer
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS