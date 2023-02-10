Super Bowl Picks With Jeff Fisher and Sheil Kapadia, Plus Prop Bet Mania



Russillo shares his thoughts on Super Bowl 57, good and bad stats on both teams, best storylines, and his Super Bowl pick (0:41). Then Ryen talks with Jeff Fisher about the matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles, parallels to Super Bowl 34 in which Fisher was head coach of the Titans, lessons the Chiefs learned from their loss to the Bucs, Fisher’s Super Bowl pick and more (13:28). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia about the Eagles’ dominant defensive front, how they can hope to contain TE Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ approach to pressuring Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ many redzone options, head coach Nick Sirianni, and Sheil’s Super Bowl pick (40:37). Finally, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle close out their NFL picks contest (58:18) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:40).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Jeff Fisher and Sheil Kapadia

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS