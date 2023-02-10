 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl Picks With Jeff Fisher and Sheil Kapadia, Plus Prop Bet Mania

Russillo shares his thoughts on Super Bowl 57, good and bad stats on both teams, best storylines, and his Super Bowl pick

By Ryen Russillo and Sheil Kapadia
Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Super Bowl 57, good and bad stats on both teams, best storylines, and his Super Bowl pick (0:41). Then Ryen talks with Jeff Fisher about the matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles, parallels to Super Bowl 34 in which Fisher was head coach of the Titans, lessons the Chiefs learned from their loss to the Bucs, Fisher’s Super Bowl pick and more (13:28). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia about the Eagles’ dominant defensive front, how they can hope to contain TE Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ approach to pressuring Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ many redzone options, head coach Nick Sirianni, and Sheil’s Super Bowl pick (40:37). Finally, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle close out their NFL picks contest (58:18) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:40).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Jeff Fisher and Sheil Kapadia
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

