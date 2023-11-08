Surprising NBA Numbers, Plus a Super Bowl Team Confidence Draft With Sheil Kapadia

Ryen opens the show with how the Clippers looked with newly acquired James Harden and what their fatal flaw was in their debut against the Knicks Monday night (00:59). Ceruti then chimes in and gives some numbers that have stood out so far in the NBA season (10:46). Ryen revisits NFL player trade value with Sheil Kapadia, and they do a Super Bowl team confidence draft (39:03). Plus, Life Advice! One guy lost his expensive sunglasses from a pretty girl and needs them back (01:14:52).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Sheil Kapadia
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS