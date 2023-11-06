 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

C.J. Stroud’s Rise, the Dolphins “Fraud” Discussion, and Some SEC Vs. Pac-12 Matchup Debates With Todd McShay

Ryen is joined by Todd McShay to talk about C.J. Stroud’s rookie campaign, Tua’s struggles, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Russillo opens by recapping Week 9 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (1:08). Then, he breaks down his top 12 in CFB (18:31). He is then joined by Todd McShay to talk about C.J. Stroud’s rookie campaign, Tua’s struggles, and Jayden Daniels’s draft stock rise (23:50). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (73:13).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-BOURNEMOUTH
Play

Is Doku the BEST Winger in the world?! Was Marcus Rashford REALLY Dropped?

Plus, Marcus Rashford and his place in the Manchester United team, the Emi Martinez error that made it harder for Aston Villa to get back into the game, and more

By Ben Foster

Emma Hayes Leaving Chelsea and Other WSL Drama

Plus, Villa’s crisis continues, and Arsenal bobble past Man City

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Can the Dolphins and Cowboys Win Big Games? Plus, Which Plus-Money AFC Team Will Make the Playoffs, and ‘MNF’ Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys decide whether the Jets, Chargers, or Texans are more likely to make the postseason and preview Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Jets

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Explaining the News With Peter Kafka

Peter Kafka of Vox Media joins to discuss the platform’s method of covering the news, his reporting on the site formerly known as Twitter, and the podcast ‘Land of the Giants’

By Bakari Sellers

23 Questions About the 2023 NFL Season, Asked and Answered

Before the season began in September, we asked 23 questions that could shape this year of football. Now, at the midway point, it’s time to revisit those questions and see what their answers will mean for the rest of the season.

By Steven Ruiz
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Play

Eagles Outlast Cowboys, End of the Daniel Jones Era, Jets-Chargers Preview, Bears Fall to Saints, and Patriots Defeated by Washington

What went wrong for the Patriots, and has the Daniel Jones era come to an end?

By Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and 3 more