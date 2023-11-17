Sorting Through the Five Teams That Can Win the Super Bowl. Plus Best Young NBA Talent With Chris Mannix.

Russillo opens the show by making the case for the five teams he thinks are capable of winning the Super Bowl and discussing each team’s fatal flaw (1:00). Then, he’s joined by Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix to discuss the Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards taking the next step this year, select the top young players in the league, and predict players’ trade value (16:00). Finally, Kyle joins the show to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (54:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (58:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Chris Mannix
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
