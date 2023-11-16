 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live From Las Vegas With Todd McShay: Top Five Personal NFL and NBA Draft Misses, Plus Life Advice

Russillo and Todd also talk their humble beginnings when they first met early in their careers and the criticism of Caleb Williams as the next “can’t miss” draft prospect

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo was live from Las Vegas with Todd McShay! They talk about their humble beginnings when they first met early in their careers and the criticism of Caleb Williams as the next “can’t miss” draft prospect, plus Todd gives his top five NFL draft misses and Russillo gives his top five NBA draft misses (22:28). Finally, Kyle and Ceruti join for Life Advice (36:25).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Kyle Crichton, Steve Ceruti

