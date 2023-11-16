Live From Las Vegas With Todd McShay: Top Five Personal NFL and NBA Draft Misses, Plus Life Advice



Russillo was live from Las Vegas with Todd McShay! They talk about their humble beginnings when they first met early in their careers and the criticism of Caleb Williams as the next “can’t miss” draft prospect, plus Todd gives his top five NFL draft misses and Russillo gives his top five NBA draft misses (22:28). Finally, Kyle and Ceruti join for Life Advice (36:25).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Todd McShay

Producers: Isaiah Blakely, Kyle Crichton, Steve Ceruti

