Watson Hope, Stroud MVP Talk, 49ers Scary Again, and Trevor Lawrence Questions With Willie Colon

Russillo opens by recapping Week 10 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (1:07). Then, he breaks down his top 12 in CFB (16:11). He is then joined by SNY’s Willie Colon to discuss Antonio Pierce, Josh Dobbs, 49ers defense, and Aaron Rodgers’s return (19:46). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (49:55).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Willie Colon
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson
