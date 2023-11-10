Ranking NFL QBs Most Likely to Be Replaced Next Season, Plus a Chris Paul–Warriors Check-In With Logan Murdock

Russillo opens the show with his quarterback replacement rankings (1:00). Then, he’s joined by The Ringer’s Logan Murdock to discuss how Chris Paul is jelling with the Warriors and the chaos that is Draymond Green (19:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (41:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (45:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Logan Murdock
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
