Harden Gets His Way Again, Clippers Fan Marcellus Wiley Weighs In, and Damien Woody on Some Big NFL Trades

Ryen discusses the James Harden trade, Damien Woody stops by and gives some insight on the Chase Young and Montez Sweat trades, and Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle give life advice to a guy who pissed his pants in front of a girl he likes