Harden Gets His Way Again, Clippers Fan Marcellus Wiley Weighs In, and Damien Woody on Some Big NFL Trades

Ryen discusses the James Harden trade, Damien Woody stops by and gives some insight on the Chase Young and Montez Sweat trades, and Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle give life advice to a guy who pissed his pants in front of a girl he likes

By Ryen Russillo
Orlando Magic v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


The James Harden–Sixers saga resulted in him getting his way again and being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Ryen discusses why the league should have less of what Harden just did (01:22). Clippers fan Marcellus Wiley joins Ryen to discuss the trade and how the Chargers are basically on the road every game (26:41). Damien Woody also stops by and gives some insight on the Chase Young and Montez Sweat trades and whether the Cowboys are a legitimate Super Bowl contender (44:34). Plus, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle give life advice to a guy who pissed his pants in front of a girl he likes (1:14:09).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Marcellus Wiley and Damien Woody
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton

