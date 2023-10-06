 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hunt for Caleb Williams and Questioning the Draft Process. Plus, Underrated QBs With Willie Colon.

Plus, this week’s Alliance Parlay and some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
USC v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images


Russillo starts by discussing Justin Fields’s resurgence the past two weeks and how that could affect Caleb Williams (1:00). Next, he’s joined by Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports host Willie Colon to break down QB play throughout the league and discuss the challenges of the New York media (14:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (49:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (53:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Willie Colon
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

