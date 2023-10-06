The Hunt for Caleb Williams and Questioning the Draft Process. Plus, Underrated QBs With Willie Colon.

Russillo starts by discussing Justin Fields’s resurgence the past two weeks and how that could affect Caleb Williams (1:00). Next, he’s joined by Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports host Willie Colon to break down QB play throughout the league and discuss the challenges of the New York media (14:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (49:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (53:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Willie Colon
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon
