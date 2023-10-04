Rare QB Redemption Stories and Harden’s Sabotage Excitement. Plus, Julian Edelman on Belichick and Mac.

Ryen starts the show by acknowledging the redemption stories of Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff and James Harden’s rift with Philly upon his arrival at training camp (01:37). Three-time Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman joins the show to discuss the high-flying Dolphins motion offense, the development of Mac Jones, and what it’s like critiquing players in the media as a former player (22:45). We’ve got Life Advice! Ceruti has a mustache look he’s thinking about keeping, and one guy sulks about missing out on having a real college experience (58:42).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Julian Edelman
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify