Purdy Struggles, the Real Bengals, and Cousins’s Future With Mike Sando, Plus Love for the Oregon Ducks.

Ryen also breaks down his top 12 in CFB

By Ryen Russillo
Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


‌Russillo opens by recapping Week 8 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (0:45). Then he breaks down his top 12 in CFB (14:52). He is then joined by The Athletic’s Mike Sando to talk about the NFL trade deadline, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy, and Bill Belichick (24:48). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (58:33).

‌Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mike Sando
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

