Purdy Struggles, the Real Bengals, and Cousins’s Future With Mike Sando, Plus Love for the Oregon Ducks.

Russillo opens by recapping Week 8 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (0:45). Then he breaks down his top 12 in CFB (14:52). He is then joined by The Athletic’s Mike Sando to talk about the NFL trade deadline, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy, and Bill Belichick (24:48). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (58:33).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mike Sando
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson
