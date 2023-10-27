 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best Player on Every NFL Team Draft With Todd McShay. Plus, a World Series Preview With Matt Buschmann.

And later, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay, then close the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


Russillo opens the show with his thoughts on LeBron’s start to his 21st season (1:00). Then, he’s joined by Todd McShay to break down this year’s class of wide receivers and take part in a best player on every NFL team draft (12:00). Next, former Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann joins the show to preview the World Series and explain how to attack hitters (67:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (104:00), before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (108:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Todd McShay and Matt Buschmann
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

