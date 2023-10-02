Bills Statement Win, “Unwritten” NFL Stories, Plus Todd McShay on CJ Stroud, Mac Jones, and Surprising Rookies

Russillo opens by recapping Week 4 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (0:43). Then, he breaks down his top 12, and the guys recap their trip to Oxford, Mississippi (19:00). He is then joined by Todd McShay to talk about the Bills, CJ Stroud, and why Shadeur Sanders is special (49:22). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (102:04).
Ryen on The Bill Simmons Podcast:
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson
