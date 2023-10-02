 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills Statement Win, “Unwritten” NFL Stories, Plus Todd McShay on CJ Stroud, Mac Jones, and Surprising Rookies

Todd McShay joins to talk about the Buffalo Bills, CJ Stroud, and why Shadeur Sanders is special

By Ryen Russillo
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images


Russillo opens by recapping Week 4 of the NFL season and giving his biggest winners and losers (0:43). Then, he breaks down his top 12, and the guys recap their trip to Oxford, Mississippi (19:00). He is then joined by Todd McShay to talk about the Bills, CJ Stroud, and why Shadeur Sanders is special (49:22). Finally, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (102:04).

Ryen on The Bill Simmons Podcast:


Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Todd McShay
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland, Takes AEW Into a New Era

Plus, David and Kaz talk about the path for Swerve to get to MJF and Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch Extreme Rules takeaways

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

How Jrue Holiday Impacts the Celtics’ Title Chances, James Harden Skipping Media Day, and the Fractured Relationship Between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers

Plus, the guys give out their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

‘Gen V,’ ‘The Gold’ Episode 4, and ‘Leave the World Behind’ Trailer

Plus, Chris gets a second opinion on a recent squabble about stop sign etiquette

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Everyone Lost in the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears’ Futility Bowl

The broken Broncos sure tried, but Sunday’s game between two previously winless teams was a reminder that no franchise can out-hopeless the Chicago Bears

By Chuck Mindenhall

Pitino’s Big Promise and the Most Intriguing One-and-Dones With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann discuss Rick Pitino’s bold proclamation for St. John’s tournament aspirations before naming their five most intriguing one-and-done candidates this season

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Phillies Wild Card Preview!

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to face the Miami Marlins in an NL wild-card matchup. Find out which pitchers will be relied upon in key moments, what this postseason will say about Aaron Nola, and who the X factor is in the Phillies lineup.

By Sheil Kapadia