NBA Would You Rathers and the Worst Home Field Advantage in Sports, Plus Life Advice

Ryen finally took the long trip over to SoFi Stadium to catch the Cowboys-Chargers game this past Monday and walked away realizing the disadvantage the Chargers have playing in Los Angeles (00:38). The NBA season is looming, and Ryen and Ceruti are back with some Would You Rathers (11:22). Is Victor Wembanyama worth an entire franchise? Plus, Life Advice! Should one guy tell his fiancée about his recent financial woes (44:37)?
Host: Ryen Russillo
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton
