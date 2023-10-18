 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Would You Rathers and the Worst Home Field Advantage in Sports, Plus Life Advice

Ryen and Ceruti also debate whether Victor Wembanyama is worth an entire franchise

By Ryen Russillo
Miami Heat v San Antonio Spurs Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


Ryen finally took the long trip over to SoFi Stadium to catch the Cowboys-Chargers game this past Monday and walked away realizing the disadvantage the Chargers have playing in Los Angeles (00:38). The NBA season is looming, and Ryen and Ceruti are back with some Would You Rathers (11:22). Is Victor Wembanyama worth an entire franchise? Plus, Life Advice! Should one guy tell his fiancée about his recent financial woes (44:37)?

Host: Ryen Russillo
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton

