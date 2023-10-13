Chiefs’ Unexpected Secret Weapon and 15 Years of RedZone With Scott Hanson. Plus, the Police Drummer Stewart Copeland.



Russillo starts by breaking down the Chiefs’ victory over the Broncos and explains why the Chiefs defense is their secret weapon (1:00). Next, he’s joined by RedZone host Scott Hanson to learn how the show has grown, pick his brain on the best NFL teams, and question him on some late-game scenarios (14:00). Then, the Police drummer Stewart Copeland comes on to share his musical background, stories about meeting Sting, and more from his new book (62:00). Finally, Ceruti and Kyle join to make this week’s Alliance Parlay (55:00) before closing the show with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (98:00).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Scott Hanson and Stewart Copeland

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Kyle Crichton, and Mike Wargon

