Rob Gronkowski and Pedro Martinez, Plus Takeaways From the NBA GM Survey

Ryen goes full captain 617 today with Beantown legends Rob Gronkowski and Pedro Martinez. But first, he reviews the 2023-24 NBA GM survey, which was just released, and revisits past ones to see how they’ve held up (01:00). Then, Gronk talks about his time with the Patriots, how he dealt with all the injuries throughout his career, and whether he or Travis Kelce is the best tight end ever (19:44). Pedro Martinez speaks on his legacy in Boston and what it meant to finally break the 86-year curse (38:18). Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle give Life Advice to a guy whom someone tried to pay with marijuana (1:09:26).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Rob Gronkowski and Pedro Martinez
Producers: Cliff Augustin, Steve Ceruti, and Kyle Crichton
