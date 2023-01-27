Conference Championships: Eye Test, Stats, and Trends. Plus, Why It’s So Hard to Make NBA Trades, Deadline Teams, and Two Favorites in the West With John Hollinger.

Russillo previews the NFL conference championships with stats, historical evidence, and betting trends before making his picks (0:44). Then Ryen is joined by The Athletic’s John Hollinger to discuss why NBA trades take so long to manifest, the toughest trades John had to make during his time with the Grizzlies, whether the Hawks would ever trade Trae Young during the season, two co-favorites in the West, whether the Warriors should trade one of their young lottery players, and more (15:24). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite NFL bets for Round 3 (43:59) and answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (45:23).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: John Hollinger
Producer: Kyle Crichton
