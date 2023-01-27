 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Conference Championships: Eye Test, Stats, and Trends. Plus, Why It’s So Hard to Make NBA Trades, Deadline Teams, and Two Favorites in the West With John Hollinger.

John also talks about the toughest trades he had to make during his time with the Grizzlies and whether the Hawks would ever trade Trae Young during the season

By Ryen Russillo
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Russillo previews the NFL conference championships with stats, historical evidence, and betting trends before making his picks (0:44). Then Ryen is joined by The Athletic’s John Hollinger to discuss why NBA trades take so long to manifest, the toughest trades John had to make during his time with the Grizzlies, whether the Hawks would ever trade Trae Young during the season, two co-favorites in the West, whether the Warriors should trade one of their young lottery players, and more (15:24). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite NFL bets for Round 3 (43:59) and answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (45:23).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: John Hollinger
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

‘Potomac’ Episode 15 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Reunion Part 1

As always, Rachel and Callie are here to dish out and comment on any Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry
Play

Why the Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Will Be Super Rare

Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from Victor Oladipo, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Mike Conley

By Wosny Lambre

Premier League Midway Point: Who Are the Winners So Far?

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga to discuss who has impressed after half the season so far

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Robert Pattinson’s Potato Diet, Egg Smuggling, and Tasting Whole Foods Truffles

Plus, this week’s Taste Test: a pair of chocolaty treats from Whole Foods. Later on they share some Personal Food News.

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Conference Championship Betting Preview

Warren and House explain why this week is a teaser’s paradise

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

How AI Could Change Apple and Google, Writing and Music, and Everything Else

Ben and Derek talk about ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, the state of generative AI, and how the biggest tech companies will try to use these new tools

By Derek Thompson