Tales From the Couch: Fourth-Quarter Marathon. Plus Tim Hasselbeck on Conference Championship Matchups and Playing for Andy Reid.

Russillo runs through the fourth quarters of Celtics-Heat, Bulls-Pacers, Cavaliers-Knicks, Pelicans-Nuggets, Mavericks-Wizards, and Lakers-Clippers (0:28). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck to discuss 49ers-Eagles, Brock Purdy’s success, Jalen Hurts’s impact on defenses, Chiefs-Bengals, whether Cincinnati’s offensive line will hold up again, Patrick Mahomes’s ankle injury, stories from when Tim was playing for Andy Reid, and more (31:27). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:06:48).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Tim Hasselbeck
Producer: Kyle Crichton
