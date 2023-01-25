 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tales From the Couch: Fourth-Quarter Marathon. Plus Tim Hasselbeck on Conference Championship Matchups and Playing for Andy Reid.

Ryen runs through recent NBA fourth quarters and discusses the NFL playoffs with Tim Hasselbeck

By Ryen Russillo
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Russillo runs through the fourth quarters of Celtics-Heat, Bulls-Pacers, Cavaliers-Knicks, Pelicans-Nuggets, Mavericks-Wizards, and Lakers-Clippers (0:28). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck to discuss 49ers-Eagles, Brock Purdy’s success, Jalen Hurts’s impact on defenses, Chiefs-Bengals, whether Cincinnati’s offensive line will hold up again, Patrick Mahomes’s ankle injury, stories from when Tim was playing for Andy Reid, and more (31:27). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:06:48).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Tim Hasselbeck
Producer: Kyle Crichton

