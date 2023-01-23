 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cincy’s Big Win, the Bills’ Annoying Next Year, Dak’s Struggles, and Hurts’s Reminder With Damien Woody

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on how surprising it was for the Bills to be so dominated in their home stadium, and the doubt that will creep into next season. He also hits on Dak Prescott’s concerning performance in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers, and takeaways from every QB in the divisional round (0:28). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss the Bills’ deficiencies that the Bengals exposed on Sunday, the Bengals offensive line holding up after so many concerns, the 49ers defense emerging as the clear no. 1 left in the playoffs, and how they will match up with the Eagles, who are emerging as the best offensive line in football. Plus Burrow vs. Mahomes, and more (16:43). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (43:14).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Damien Woody
Producer: Kyle Crichton

