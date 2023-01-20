 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Divisional-Round Story Lines and Picks. Plus Jim Nantz on Buffalo’s Resilience, the “Storybook” Call, and His Career.

Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite picks for the divisional round

By Ryen Russillo
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images


Russillo shares his view of the four NFL divisional-round playoff games before making his picks (0:47). Then Ryen talks with broadcasting legend Jim Nantz to discuss his experience at the Week 18 Bills-Patriots matchup, when Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, Jim’s favorite QBs to have pre-production meetings with, Tony Romo’s emergence in football broadcasting, Jim’s long relationship with CBS, the magic of the Masters Tournament, and more (13:43). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite picks for the divisional round (55:10), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:24).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jim Nantz
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

