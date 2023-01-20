Divisional-Round Story Lines and Picks. Plus Jim Nantz on Buffalo’s Resilience, the “Storybook” Call, and His Career.

Russillo shares his view of the four NFL divisional-round playoff games before making his picks (0:47). Then Ryen talks with broadcasting legend Jim Nantz to discuss his experience at the Week 18 Bills-Patriots matchup, when Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, Jim’s favorite QBs to have pre-production meetings with, Tony Romo’s emergence in football broadcasting, Jim’s long relationship with CBS, the magic of the Masters Tournament, and more (13:43). Finally Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite picks for the divisional round (55:10), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:24).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Jim Nantz
Producer: Kyle Crichton
