 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaguars Comeback, and What If Staley Stays? Plus: Coaches and Their QBs, Wild-Card Recap, and Football War Stories With Willie Colon.

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Daniel Jones leading the Giants to an upset win over the Vikings, coaching and its impact on NFL games vs. other sports, the Chargers’ collapse vs. the Jaguars, and more (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Willie Colon of SiriusXM to discuss the scrappy Giants, questions about Josh Allen after a close win vs. Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins, what to think about Trevor Lawrence after his turnover-fest and massive comeback, Bengals-Ravens, stories from Willie’s career battling on the football field, a look ahead to Cowboys-Buccaneers, and more (21:36). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:20).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Willie Colon
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

“That offside rule is a joke!” United for the title? TFFI With Mark Goldbridge and James Allcott.

The guys talk about THAT Rashford offside, Arsenal smashing Spurs, and a shock upset at the Amex Stadium

By Ben Foster

Man United and Arsenal Win Their Derbies, More Brighton Brilliance, and Napoli Hammer Juventus

Ryan and Musa also talk about the Basque derby, Barcelona winning the Spanish Super Cup, and PSG again slipping up in Rennes

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Five Biggest Takeaways from NFL Wild-Card Weekend

What seemed like it could be a dud of a first round going in ended up featuring close games, a massive comeback, and surprising performances. Here’s what those games showed about the winning teams and what that could mean for their upcoming games.

By Steven Ruiz

The 2022-23 NBA Midseason Awards

Does Nikola Jokic deserve to win his third straight MVP? This all-time rant might convince you. Plus, we examine our most disappointing team, a fierce Dunk of the Year race, and more.

By Michael Pina

Sunday Wild-Card Weekend Recap: Ravens Fall Short on the Road, Bills Hang On Against Dolphins, and Giants Upset Vikings

Nora, Steven, and Ben also discuss the play of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson and Daniel Jones’s performance

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more

‘The Last of Us’ Takes Its Source Material to Another Level

As performers, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey breathe new life into known quantities. So, too, does their show.

By Alison Herman