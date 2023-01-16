Jaguars Comeback, and What If Staley Stays? Plus: Coaches and Their QBs, Wild-Card Recap, and Football War Stories With Willie Colon.



Russillo shares his thoughts on Daniel Jones leading the Giants to an upset win over the Vikings, coaching and its impact on NFL games vs. other sports, the Chargers’ collapse vs. the Jaguars, and more (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Willie Colon of SiriusXM to discuss the scrappy Giants, questions about Josh Allen after a close win vs. Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins, what to think about Trevor Lawrence after his turnover-fest and massive comeback, Bengals-Ravens, stories from Willie’s career battling on the football field, a look ahead to Cowboys-Buccaneers, and more (21:36). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:20).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Willie Colon

Producer: Kyle Crichton

