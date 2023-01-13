Playoff Preview: Picking Every Wild-Card Game. Plus, Josh Duhamel on the Vikings and Marrying J.Lo … in a Movie.

Russillo shares stats and story lines behind each team in the NFL wild-card playoff round before making picks for every game (0:53). Then Ryen is joined by actor Josh Duhamel to discuss (disagree on) the Vikings’ playoff hopes, Dak Prescott’s strange season, Josh’s new film, Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, Ryen’s cameo in Buddy Games 2, and more (22:26). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (47:40).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Josh Duhamel
Producer: Kyle Crichton
