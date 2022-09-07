 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Team Tiers, Going Abroad Crossover With Kevin Clark, Plus LeBron’s Worth in the Future

Plus, the guys discuss Kevin’s stories on The Ringer about Joe Burrow and Matt LaFleur

By Ryen Russillo
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the future for LeBron James, the push to play with his sons, and if he will still have the same influence after Year 20 (0:30). Then Ryen is joined by Kevin Clark to discuss his stories on The Ringer about Joe Burrow and Matt LaFleur (14:15), before putting all 32 NFL teams in tiers related to F1 racing (you’ll get it), and Going Abroad for an F1 update (30:20). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:48).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

