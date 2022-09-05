 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trent Dilfer’s Back! Week 1 QB Questions, Plus CFB’s Real Opening Weekend and Best Campus Experiences With Jamie Erdahl.

Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer about young NFL QBs like Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, and Trey Lance, and discusses what to expect from Russell Wilson in Denver

By Ryen Russillo
Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


Russillo shares his observations from college football Week 1, including Notre Dame–Ohio State, Florida-Utah, Oregon-Georgia, Florida State–LSU, and more (0:37). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer about young NFL QBs like Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, and Trey Lance; what to expect from Russell Wilson in Denver; Trent’s favorite college QBs; and more (18:46). Then Ryen is joined by Jamie Erdahl of Good Morning Football to discuss her journey from covering high school sports, to NESN, to NFL Network; Jamie’s favorite SEC game-day experiences; who is the most interesting QB in football; and more (1:02:11). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life-Advice questions (1:28:49).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Trent Dilfer and Jamie Erdahl
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Sheamus and Gunther Painted an Ugly Masterpiece (and the Acclaimed Stole the Show)

A huge pro wrestling Labor Day weekend featured a brutal Clash at the Castle and an impressive AEW World Tag Team title match

By Phil Schneider

It’s Hard Out Here for a Crabfeeder

The third episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ reinforced just how difficult it might be for a weirdo side character to make an impact in an arc as long as this one

By Katie Baker

NFL Power Rankings: Is It Time to Believe in the Bills?

The Ringer’s NFL Power Rankings are back, and for the inaugural list of the 2022 season, we’ve broken the league into tiers—from the teams on a championship course to those who should probably start planning for next year

By Austin Gayle

Manchester United Win the Stadio Derby

Plus, Musa and Ryan wrap up some other Premier League results and reluctantly discuss VAR, head over to Milan for another derby, where Milan beat Inter in San Siro, and round up some over results around Europe

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Introducing ‘The Ringer’s Philly Special’

Ben Solak, Sheil Kapadia, and more of The Ringer’s Philly crew bring you a new show dedicated to all things Philly sports

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Winning the Fiscal Future With Sec. Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh joins Bakari to discuss Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the state of the job market and inflation, and what the Department of Labor is doing to increase equity for the Black community

By Bakari Sellers