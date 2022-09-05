Trent Dilfer’s Back! Week 1 QB Questions, Plus CFB’s Real Opening Weekend and Best Campus Experiences With Jamie Erdahl.

Russillo shares his observations from college football Week 1, including Notre Dame–Ohio State, Florida-Utah, Oregon-Georgia, Florida State–LSU, and more (0:37). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer about young NFL QBs like Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, and Trey Lance; what to expect from Russell Wilson in Denver; Trent’s favorite college QBs; and more (18:46). Then Ryen is joined by Jamie Erdahl of Good Morning Football to discuss her journey from covering high school sports, to NESN, to NFL Network; Jamie’s favorite SEC game-day experiences; who is the most interesting QB in football; and more (1:02:11). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life-Advice questions (1:28:49).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Trent Dilfer and Jamie Erdahl
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
