Tua and the Concussion Dilemma, Danny Amendola on Playing With Brady, Plus Matt Buschmann on Catching Judge’s 61st

Russillo shares his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury vs. the Bengals and the NFL’s complicated relationship with concussions (0:39). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola to discuss his retirement, how players deal with head injuries, Tom Brady, when Danny went from the Patriots to the Dolphins, Aaron Rodgers’s trash talk, why the Raiders are struggling, and more (11:44). Later Ryen talks with his friend and Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann about catching Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball (40:44). And finally, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 4 (52:39), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:41).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Danny Amendola and Matt Buschmann
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
