Dolphins’ Statement Win and Damien Woody on the NFC-Best Eagles? Plus, Power Five vs. Power Five Records in CFB.

Russillo shares his thoughts on some NFL Week 3 games, including Bills-Dolphins, Buccaneers-Packers, Rams-Cardinals, Jaguars-Chargers, and Commanders-Eagles (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss takeaways from the Dolphins’ impressive win vs. the Bills in Miami, whether the Buccaneers deserve concern after three weeks, whether the Eagles are the best team in the NFC right now, the boring Patriots, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, the Cardinals’ unsustainable offense, the Broncos’ lack of identity, some stories from Damien’s NFL career, and more (13:38). Then Ryen recaps a few games from the weekend in college football, including Clemson–Wake Forest, Kansas State–Oklahoma, Arkansas–Texas A&M, and more (41:42). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (53:01).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Damien Woody
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
