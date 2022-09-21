 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top 12 CFB Teams Right Now, Worst Take, and Joy Taylor on Tua, Plus Hedge Fund Manager Ray Dalio on the Future

Russillo shares his weekly ranking of the top 12 college football teams, before he is joined by Joy Taylor of Fox Sports to talk about the Dolphins and discuss her career

By Ryen Russillo
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


Russillo shares his weekly ranking of the top 12 college football teams (0:39), before he is joined by Joy Taylor of Fox Sports to discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s six-touchdown performance vs. the Ravens, the Dolphins’ reluctance to back him in previous seasons, Joy’s journey from local radio to national television, and more (11:25). Next, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle convene for this week’s Worst Take (46:19). Then Ryen is joined by investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio to discuss his book Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail (53:08). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:29:52).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Joy Taylor and Ray Dalio
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Survivor Series WarGames, Bray Wyatt Rumors, and ‘Grand Slam’ Preview

Plus, reacting to Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘Andor’ Season Premiere Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys discuss Disney+’s new ‘Star Wars’ series

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

Alex Cora on the 2022 Red Sox, Moving on From Plawecki, and What the Future Holds for Bogaerts and Devers

The Red Sox manager joins Brian to discuss what’s ahead for the team

By Brian Barrett

The Dolphins Are No Fluke

Nora Princiotti and Danny Kelly debate whether the Tua Tagovailoa breakout is real and discuss the improvements Miami’s offense can still make

By Nora Princiotti and Danny Kelly
Play

Criston Cole Proposes to Rhaenyra: Explained

Joanna and Mal talk about the dynamic of Criston Cole’s relationship with Rhaenyra, Criston’s true intentions, and how the show continues to convey the emotions of its characters so effectively

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and How Controversy Impacts the Box Office

Plus, Matt looks back on past films wrapped up in controversy and determine whether publicity leads to success or failure

By Matthew Belloni