Top 12 CFB Teams Right Now, Worst Take, and Joy Taylor on Tua, Plus Hedge Fund Manager Ray Dalio on the Future

Russillo shares his weekly ranking of the top 12 college football teams (0:39), before he is joined by Joy Taylor of Fox Sports to discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s six-touchdown performance vs. the Ravens, the Dolphins’ reluctance to back him in previous seasons, Joy’s journey from local radio to national television, and more (11:25). Next, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle convene for this week’s Worst Take (46:19). Then Ryen is joined by investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio to discuss his book Principles for Dealing With the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail (53:08). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:29:52).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Joy Taylor and Ray Dalio
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS