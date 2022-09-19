Is Tua a Starter Again? Plus, Why Kyler’s Play Isn’t Sustainable and Trey Lance’s Future With Trent Dilfer.

Russillo shares his thoughts on QB Tua Tagovailoa after his six-touchdown performance vs. the Ravens, Kyler Murray’s athletic ability, a shaky start for the Broncos, and more (0:42). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss the Dolphins’ comeback win vs. the Ravens, how coach Mike McDaniel can maximize Tua’s potential with game-planning, why Kyler Murray has the highest ceiling and the lowest floor, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett’s early coaching struggles, the versatility and impact of Micah Parsons, Trey Lance’s season-ending injury, and more (23:01). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:26).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Trent Dilfer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
