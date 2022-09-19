 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Tua a Starter Again? Plus, Why Kyler’s Play Isn’t Sustainable and Trey Lance’s Future With Trent Dilfer.

Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Ryen to discuss why Kyler Murray has the highest ceiling and the lowest floor—and talk about the Dolphins’ comeback win vs. the Ravens and how coach Mike McDaniel can maximize Tua’s potential with game-planning

By Ryen Russillo
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on QB Tua Tagovailoa after his six-touchdown performance vs. the Ravens, Kyler Murray’s athletic ability, a shaky start for the Broncos, and more (0:42). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss the Dolphins’ comeback win vs. the Ravens, how coach Mike McDaniel can maximize Tua’s potential with game-planning, why Kyler Murray has the highest ceiling and the lowest floor, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett’s early coaching struggles, the versatility and impact of Micah Parsons, Trey Lance’s season-ending injury, and more (23:01). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (56:26).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Trent Dilfer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The 10 Best WarGames Matches in Pro Wrestling History

Triple H is officially making the WarGames a part of ‘Survivor Series’ history. These 10 matches made WarGames unforgettable.

By Phil Schneider
Play

NFL Week 2 Takeaways: Tua’s Future, Trey Lance’s Injury, and What’s Wrong With Nathaniel Hackett?

Kevin and Lindsay also discuss Kyler Murray’s dynamism

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

Week 2 ‘Monday Night Football’ Preview

JJ and Raheem preview Titans-Bills and Vikings-Eagles, and share their favorite bets for each

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Who’s a Real Threat—and Who’s Not—From the AFC’s Murky Middle Class?

The Bills and Chiefs remain in a class of their own, but through two weeks, teams across the rest of the conference are starting to show where they belong

By Steven Ruiz

Space

Liz Kelly launches into her thoughts on space travel

By Liz Kelly, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

‘The Color of Care’ With Dr. Carmen Green

Bakari is joined by the dean of the CUNY School of Medicine at CCNY, Dr. Carmen Green, to discuss racial disparities in health and medicine

By Bakari Sellers