In Chiefs-Chargers, the Most Talented Team Lost Again

Plus Bruce Feldman on the college football landscape

By Ryen Russillo
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs


Russillo shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, and what it would have meant for the Chargers if they had pulled out the win (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic to discuss Nebraska firing coach Scott Frost, the unique way college football coaches get hired, extended, and fired, Texas A&M switching QBs, BYU’s overtime win vs. Baylor and upcoming matchup vs. Oregon, Alabama’s ceiling, the wide-open Big 12, and more (11:20). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (52:30).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Bruce Feldman
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

