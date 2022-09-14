Lamar Jackson’s Contract Problem, Worst Take, Plus Chris Fowler on ‘GameDay’ Stories and His Career



Russillo shares his thoughts on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens not reaching a new contract (0:33), before he is joined by ABC and ESPN’s Chris Fowler to discuss the U.S. Open, the unique approach to broadcasting tennis, meticulous college football prep, stories from his many years on College GameDay, his start in covering sports, and more (15:14). Then Ryen debuts the inaugural segment of Worst Take (1:10:12), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:24:10).

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guest: Chris Fowler

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

