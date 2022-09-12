Why Do We Doubt Mahomes? Plus NFL Week 1 Recap With Damien Woody and CFB Week 2 Roundup

Russillo shares his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes, and some other NFL Week 1 observations (2:16). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss the Chiefs lighting up the Cardinals, the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots, Bengals-Steelers, Packers-Vikings, Cowboys-Buccaneers, the best defensive “disrupters,” whether there are any takeaways from the Bears’ win over the 49ers, and more (19:58). Next Ryen talks about some college football games from Week 2, including Texas-Alabama, Stanford-USC, Florida-Kentucky, Texas A&M–Appalachian State, and South Carolina–Kentucky (45:02). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (58:20).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Damien Woody
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
