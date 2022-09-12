 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why Do We Doubt Mahomes? Plus NFL Week 1 Recap With Damien Woody and CFB Week 2 Roundup

Plus, Ryen and Damien discuss the NFL’s best defensive “disrupters”

By Ryen Russillo
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes, and some other NFL Week 1 observations (2:16). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss the Chiefs lighting up the Cardinals, the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots, Bengals-Steelers, Packers-Vikings, Cowboys-Buccaneers, the best defensive “disrupters,” whether there are any takeaways from the Bears’ win over the 49ers, and more (19:58). Next Ryen talks about some college football games from Week 2, including Texas-Alabama, Stanford-USC, Florida-Kentucky, Texas A&M–Appalachian State, and South Carolina–Kentucky (45:02). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (58:20).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Damien Woody
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season

View all 16 stories

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The Buffalo Kid Wins Big

Also, Sheamus and Gunther tease another banger in the midst of a six-man tag on ‘SmackDown’ while Masha Slamovich bests "Speedball" Mike Bailey

By Phil Schneider

Union Top of the Bundesliga and What’s Up With Juventus?

Musa and Ryan are on the move, recording in a cafe at the airport for the very first time—they touch on football being suspended in the U.K. before talking about some of the football that did occur

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Seahawks-Broncos Preview

JJ and Raheem open by recapping the best and worst bets from Week 1’s slate and follow up by previewing the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

“Harry Maguire Is Still Englands BEST CB” & Tuchel Sacking a “Disgrace”

Theo Baker, Reev, and Mark Goldbridge talk about who should be on the England Squad for the World Cup, who’s going to get Top 4, and whether Tuchel’s sacking was fair

By Ben Foster

‘House of the Dragon’ Needs to Get Out More

Like the book it’s based on, HBO’s series focuses on one family that’s largely confined to court. Rhaenyra’s foray in Episode 4 showed how much more alive Westeros feels when the characters escape their stuffy surroundings.

By Ben Lindbergh

Which Teams Lived Up to Their Offseason Hype in Week 1—and Which Definitely Did Not?

After a summer of unprecedented player movement and plenty of buzz over upgraded players, units, and teams, it’s time to see which look as good as (or better than) expected, and which look much worse

By Steven Ruiz