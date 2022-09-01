 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Lack of Parity in CFB, Realignment With Barry Alvarez, Plus NFL Agent Don Yee on His Career and Repping Tom Brady

Also, Alvarez discusses the inception of the Big Ten Network, the state of NIL after a year, and being an athletic director vs. being a coach while Yee talks about the case for dissolving the draft in sports leagues

By Ryen Russillo
Utah State v Wisconsin Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the historical lack of parity in college football (0:29), before talking with former Wisconsin football head coach and current athletic director Barry Alvarez about conference realignment, the inception of the Big Ten Network, the state of NIL after a year, being an athletic director vs. being a coach, and more (12:10). Then Ryen talks with sports agent Don Yee of Yee & Dubin about his unique path to representing athletes, signing Tom Brady out of Michigan, the case for dissolving the draft in sports leagues, Jimmy Garoppolo’s future, creating Tom Brady’s deal with Fox Sports, and more (29:42). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:09:03).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Barry Alvarez and Don Yee
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

‘All Out,’ ‘Clash at the Castle,’ and ‘Worlds Collide’ Preview

Plus, David and Kaz take a deep dive on CM Punk and Jon Moxley running it back

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Chalamet or Holland? Buying or Selling Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Under 30

Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll joins Matt to decide whether they are buying or selling the movie-star potential of the biggest actors under 30 years old in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni
Play

How ‘House of the Dragon’ Changed the Entire ‘Game of Thrones’ Lore

Joanna and Mallory talk about the Targaryen dream/prophecy that foreshadows a long winter and talk about how different Targaryen kings and queens reacted to it throughout history

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Walking in Joy With Jenifer Lewis

Lewis discusses thriving in the entertainment industry for decades, writing ‘Walking in My Joy’ to spread laughter, and self-reflection and self-care during a pandemic

By Bakari Sellers

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Discussion and Thoughts

Dave, Joanna, and Neil give out some awards for the episode, react to the news that Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down as showrunner for Season 2, and answer some listener questions about the episode

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Brigades, ‘The Bear,’ and How Kitchens Work

Dave and Chris also discuss Frank Ceruti, the two types of CDC, piano ranges, coal runners, fish fumet, meat-roast squires, and simplifying your playbook

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying