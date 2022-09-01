The Lack of Parity in CFB, Realignment With Barry Alvarez, Plus NFL Agent Don Yee on His Career and Repping Tom Brady

Russillo shares his thoughts on the historical lack of parity in college football (0:29), before talking with former Wisconsin football head coach and current athletic director Barry Alvarez about conference realignment, the inception of the Big Ten Network, the state of NIL after a year, being an athletic director vs. being a coach, and more (12:10). Then Ryen talks with sports agent Don Yee of Yee & Dubin about his unique path to representing athletes, signing Tom Brady out of Michigan, the case for dissolving the draft in sports leagues, Jimmy Garoppolo’s future, creating Tom Brady’s deal with Fox Sports, and more (29:42). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:09:03).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Barry Alvarez and Don Yee
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
