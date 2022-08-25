Julian Edelman on NFL Systems and Fighting the Urge to Come Back

Russillo shares his thoughts on the percentage of first-round QBs who find success on their second team (0:39), before talking to three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman about his retirement, the itch to get back into the NFL, his favorite offenses from the 2021-22 season, Bill Belichick film room stories, and more (12:25). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (41:25).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Julian Edelman
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
