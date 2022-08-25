 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Julian Edelman on NFL Systems and Fighting the Urge to Come Back

Ryen Russillo discusses how often first-round QBs succeed on their second teams, sits down with Julian Edelman to talk about his retirement, and more

By Ryen Russillo
Denver Broncos v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Russillo shares his thoughts on the percentage of first-round QBs who find success on their second team (0:39), before talking to three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman about his retirement, the itch to get back into the NFL, his favorite offenses from the 2021-22 season, Bill Belichick film room stories, and more (12:25). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (41:25).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Julian Edelman
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

The DC Universe Is a Mess, But It Can Be Fixed

If Warner Bros. Discovery wants to rehabilitate its superhero franchise, it needs to learn from Marvel’s successes—and its misfires

By Kai Grady

How the Rest of the AFC West Went All In to Catch the Chiefs

AFC West teams went wild this offseason, with blockbuster trades for Russell Wilson and Davante Adams, and a massive contract extension for Derwin James Jr. But will these moves be enough for the Broncos, Raiders, or Chargers to end the Chiefs’ reign atop the NFL’s deepest division?

By Lindsay Jones

The Steelers Stay the Steelers—Even in a Time of Transition

Pittsburgh enters this season with a battle between two new quarterbacks and a new general manager for the first time in 22 years. But under Mike Tomlin, they have the same expectation: to win.

By Kevin Clark

George Miller Has Never Compromised

From his debut short to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ to his latest film, ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing,’ the Aussie director has proved himself to be a master of illusion. Sometimes, though, that can have a numbing effect.

By Adam Nayman

‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 8

Tyson and Amelia discuss the switch from teams to individuals

By Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’s Divorce

Jodi and Zack revisit the couple’s divorce and discuss Cruise’s involvement in Scientology

By Jodi Walker