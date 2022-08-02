Remembering Bill Russell. Plus, Last-Place Chiefs, Other NFL Division Winners, and Aaron Rodgers Stories With James Jones.

Ryen begins by remembering the life of Celtics captain Bill Russell by sharing his favorite stories about him (0:30). Next, he’s joined by NFL Network’s James Jones to learn about playing with Aaron Rodgers (8:30), discuss the difficulties of changing teams as a wide receiver (11:00), and share some surprise picks in his former divisions (24:00). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (37:00).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: James Jones
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Mike Wargon
