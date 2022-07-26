NFL QB Tiers With Mike Sando, and Do the Celtics Really Need Kevin Durant?

Ryen opens with the Celtics’ reported interest in trading for Kevin Durant and why they should really just run it back rather than overpay (00:32). Next, he chats with The Athletic’s Mike Sando about his annual NFL QB Tiers article, including the controversy around Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson’s rankings (12:44). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:33).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mike Sando
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS