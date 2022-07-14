 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Sports Headed for a Free-for-All? Donovan Mitchell’s Stock, NBA Summer League Stories, Plus Catching Up With Adnan Virk.

Plus, Ryen and Adnan discuss MLB, including: Shohei Ohtani, the Yankees and the Astros poised to meet in the ALCS, the Dodgers, and what went wrong with the Blue Jays

By Ryen Russillo
GOLF-OPEN-BRITAIN Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images


After the fallout from the LIV Golf tour, Ryen discusses why we may be headed for a very different future in how sports and leagues operate (0:27). Then Ryen talks with Adnan Virk of MLB Network and the Cinephile podcast to discuss their passionate feelings about the Paramount+ show The Offer, and Matthew Goode not being nominated for his portrayal of Robert Evans (11:30). Then they discuss MLB, including: Shohei Ohtani, the Yankees and the Astros poised to meet in the ALCS, the Dodgers, what went wrong with the Blue Jays, and more (32:57). Finally, Ryen shares a quick NBA summer league story (55:49) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:48).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Adnan Virk
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

